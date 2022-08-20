Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.0694 on Top Exchanges

Pantos (PAN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $33.74 million and $14,144.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00776697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

