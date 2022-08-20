Paragon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150 and have sold 6,474 shares valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 341,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,179. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.