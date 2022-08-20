Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.55.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

