Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in FedEx by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

