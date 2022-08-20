Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 4.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.16. 5,967,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.