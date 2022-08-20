Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUFGet Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

