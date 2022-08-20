Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $909.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.08 and a 200 day moving average of $922.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

