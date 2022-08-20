Parnassus Investments LLC Has $32.64 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,039 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $32,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
VEEV stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day moving average is $199.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $336.52.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
