PARSIQ Price Down 21.6% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $681,567.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00498649 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.61 or 0.02016142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005265 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00230683 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.