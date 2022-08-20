Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6,356.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DXCM stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 177.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

