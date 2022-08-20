Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 195,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 252,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

