Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.