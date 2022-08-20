Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $503.54 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.09.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

