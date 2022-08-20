Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $930,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FALN stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

