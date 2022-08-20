Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 276.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

