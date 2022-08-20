Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 467 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

