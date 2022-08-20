Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHP opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.