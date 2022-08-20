PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.