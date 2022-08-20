PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
PCCW Stock Performance
Shares of PCCW stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $5.93.
About PCCW
