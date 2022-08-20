PECULIUM (PCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million

PECULIUM (PCL) traded up 111.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00101607 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,456,030 coins and its circulating supply is 220,502,320 coins. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

