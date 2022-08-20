Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. Pentair has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

