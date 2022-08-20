Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.