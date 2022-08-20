Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 12.6 %

PVL opened at $3.18 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,567,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,127,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.