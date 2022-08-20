PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Down 0.1%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.99. 66,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 70,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,756,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,700 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

