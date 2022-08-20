PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $86,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PG&E by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 915,652 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in PG&E by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after buying an additional 4,915,767 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.17, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

