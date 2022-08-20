Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 661 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 623.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 626.45. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

