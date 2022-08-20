Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,996.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $178,424.37 and $2,996.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

