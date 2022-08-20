PirateCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $413.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. PirateCash has a market cap of $196,391.41 and approximately $413.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

