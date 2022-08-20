PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $664,548.03 and $559.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00548709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00247471 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018895 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

