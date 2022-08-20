Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 12,094 Shares

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 3,069.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

