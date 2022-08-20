PlayFuel Trading Up 48.1% This Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $783,707.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,003.96 or 0.99922690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00126372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00101800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

