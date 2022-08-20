Plian (PI) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $70,136.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003738 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,154,404 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

