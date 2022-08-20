POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
PNT stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.07. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
