PolkaWar Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $561,316.49 and $142,292.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PolkaWar Coin Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
