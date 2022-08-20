Polymath (POLY) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $184.21 million and $4.73 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00259142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001079 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.