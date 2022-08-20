Potentiam Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a market capitalization of $441,525.11 and approximately $17,268.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Potentiam Coin Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Potentiam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

