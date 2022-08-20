Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading 18.8% Higher

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 14,200,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 5,596,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.22. The company has a market cap of £24.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

