Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Premier stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Premier by 4,808.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 442,825 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Premier by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after buying an additional 428,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

