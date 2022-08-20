Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
