Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

