Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.26. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Procaps Group by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

