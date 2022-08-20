Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.26. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
