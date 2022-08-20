Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Procore Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

PCOR opened at $58.85 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

