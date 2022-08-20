Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,853. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Progyny by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

