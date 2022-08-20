Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock worth $4,475,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

