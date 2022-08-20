Propy Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Propy has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003236 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $56.30 million and approximately $897,984.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

