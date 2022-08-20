Propy Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $59.85 million and $1.17 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00126785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00076814 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.