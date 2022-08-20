Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Trading Down 2%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.57. 4,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.