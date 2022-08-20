Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Trading Down 2%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.57. 4,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.