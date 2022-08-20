ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.76

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 2197632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,303,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.