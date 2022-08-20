PuddingSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, PuddingSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PuddingSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PuddingSwap Coin Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

PuddingSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PuddingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PuddingSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PuddingSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.