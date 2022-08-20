QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Hits $8.03 Million

QASH (QASH) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, QASH has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $90,656.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00126641 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032578 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099730 BTC.
QASH Profile
QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com.
QASH Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.
