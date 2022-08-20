Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $180,568.19

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $180,568.19 and $25,169.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qbao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.